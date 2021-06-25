Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to report $8.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.56 billion and the highest is $8.78 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $37.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.09 billion to $38.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $369.68. 632,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,047. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

