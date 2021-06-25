Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post sales of $116.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.14 million to $117.30 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $115.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $467.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $469.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $472.82 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $472.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NBTB stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 77,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,853. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,501,000 after purchasing an additional 188,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 174,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 152,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

