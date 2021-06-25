Analysts Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. KemPharm posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,225 shares of company stock valued at $88,036. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth $1,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth $1,637,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMPH opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $406.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.37.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

