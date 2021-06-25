Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.89. Incyte posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after purchasing an additional 753,010 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $40,635,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.75. 29,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,763. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.