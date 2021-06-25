Analysts Expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million.

Several analysts recently commented on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of FIXX opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.41. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 705,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 457,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 391,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after buying an additional 101,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 50.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 83,468 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

