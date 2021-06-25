Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Brokerages predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.33 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI traded up $6.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

