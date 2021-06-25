Analysts Expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. Coherent posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 228.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Coherent stock opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.54. Coherent has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 116.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

