Analysts Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $768.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,365,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,410,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,804,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $121.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,809. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.48, a P/E/G ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

