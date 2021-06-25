Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sonim Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

SONM opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.41.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

