Analysts Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.13). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renalytix AI.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNLX. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Renalytix AI by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,527,000 after acquiring an additional 470,577 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at $8,672,000. Parian Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 220,503 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth $4,130,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter worth $2,260,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. 474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,811. Renalytix AI has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.31.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

