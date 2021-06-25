Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.12 Million

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to announce $73.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.78 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $314.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.45 million to $321.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $298.51 million, with estimates ranging from $291.66 million to $305.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

NYSE GLOP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 4,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,677. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $186.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,352,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 756,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 452,244 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 529.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.