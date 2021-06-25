Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.12 Million

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to announce $73.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.78 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $314.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.45 million to $321.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $298.51 million, with estimates ranging from $291.66 million to $305.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.
NYSE GLOP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 4,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,677. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $186.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,352,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 756,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 452,244 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 529.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
