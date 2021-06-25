Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.03. 3D Systems reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

NYSE:DDD traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.88. 180,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,967. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91.

In other news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,573 shares of company stock worth $565,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 551.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

