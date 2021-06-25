Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.
Shares of AMGN stock opened at $240.95 on Friday. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.