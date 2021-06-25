Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $240.95 on Friday. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

