American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director John M. Matovina Sells 4,200 Shares

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $251,873,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $49,765,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $39,492,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $31,530,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

