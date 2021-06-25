American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,995 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,084,000 after purchasing an additional 257,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,206,000 after acquiring an additional 414,647 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,765,000 after purchasing an additional 274,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,999. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,195.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

ACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

