American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) PT Raised to $44.00 at KeyCorp

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAT stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 133.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,409,000 after purchasing an additional 531,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 265,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

