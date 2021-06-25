American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAOU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $600,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $998,000.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

