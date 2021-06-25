Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

