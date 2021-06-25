Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes $89,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $189.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $189.37.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

