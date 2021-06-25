Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

INTC stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

