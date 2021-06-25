Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,092 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON opened at $217.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.03. The stock has a market cap of $151.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

