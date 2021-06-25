Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $189.18 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

