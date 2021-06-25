Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.