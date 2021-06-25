Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,903 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,790,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 1,889,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

