Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after purchasing an additional 178,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,608,000 after acquiring an additional 159,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

