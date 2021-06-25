Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $183.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.19 and a 1 year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $567,946.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

