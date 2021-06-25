Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,872,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,088,910 shares of company stock worth $278,231,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $220.14 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $227.71. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.40.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

