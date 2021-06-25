Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,789 shares of company stock worth $5,598,425. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

