Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,843,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,427.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after buying an additional 634,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

