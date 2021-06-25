Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $89.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.