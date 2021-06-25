Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $62.34 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

