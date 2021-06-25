Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MPC opened at $62.34 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.
MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
