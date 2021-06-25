AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $312.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.56. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.81 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $184,590.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $875,340.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.18.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

