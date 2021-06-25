AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $518.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.14 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

