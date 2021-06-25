AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 920.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $155.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.66. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

