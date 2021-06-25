AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,085 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $510.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $244.32 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $496.02.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

