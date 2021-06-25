AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $147.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

