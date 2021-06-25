AllSafe Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $218,111.82 and $13.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00050290 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.