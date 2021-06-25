Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 102,727 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,727 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $216,646,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,156 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $58,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,392,000 after acquiring an additional 425,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

