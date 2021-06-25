Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $2.91 Million in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 311,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after purchasing an additional 806,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,587,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 141,182 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 415,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

GEL stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.74.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.96%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

