Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $2.72 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNL opened at $60.61 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.58. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

