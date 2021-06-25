Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 22,887 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.20% of MacroGenics worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.28. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. Research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

