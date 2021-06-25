Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 100,638 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,638 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,637,000 after acquiring an additional 566,999 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 3,455.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 555,366 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.