Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 48,123 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 112,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,364 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 39,598 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Shares of R opened at $74.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.81. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

