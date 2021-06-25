Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 71,392 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 145.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,392 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,820,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $30.22 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.