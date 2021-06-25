Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.42 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

