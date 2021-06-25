Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s (ALFVY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $35.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.6426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

