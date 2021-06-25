Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.6426 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

