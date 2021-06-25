Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Position Lifted by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 230.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,547 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.6% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $181.95. 51,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $183.05.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

