Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 3,931 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.01. The company had a trading volume of 47,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,125. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.05 and a 1-year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,166,802.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,987 shares of company stock valued at $27,079,504. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.