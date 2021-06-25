Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.14. 113,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428,877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

